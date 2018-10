Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame

EMBED >More News Videos A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

We're thankful that everyone we work with is safe. We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. That's why we are running an impeachment petition to end the culture of lawlessness in our country. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) October 26, 2018

Device found at Postal Service Building in Burlingame about to be detonated by bomb squad. pic.twitter.com/MJsd2l7JSj — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 26, 2018

#FBI #SF explosives technicians are on scene on at a USPS location on Rollins Road in Burlingame after receiving reports of a suspicious package. There is no immediate threat to public safety. — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) October 26, 2018

The FBI has removed a suspicious package mailed to Bay Area billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer that was intercepted at a Burlingame post office and has taken it to a facility near SFO for analysis.Explosives technicians were on scene earlier Friday at the USPS location on Rollins Road in Burlingame after receiving reports of the suspicious package.There is no immediate threat to public safety but officials say to avoid the area of Rollins Road.A source says that the package indeed contained some kind of device.It's the latest in a string of potentially explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and the media.With all the new packages intercepted Friday morning, we now count at least more than a dozen that have been sent out around the country, including to Sen. Kamala Harris.The suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, is a Florida man whose van is plastered with stickers of the president, the American flag and the logo of the Republican National Committee. He was taken into custody on Friday in Florida.Steyer released the following statement: