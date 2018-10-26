POLITICS

Suspicious package sent to Tom Steyer in Burlingame rendered safe, FBI says

The FBI has removed a suspicious package mailed to Tom Steyer that was intercepted at a Burlingame post office and has taken it to a facility near SFO to be detonated. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI says that the device mailed to billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame has been rendered safe and is in their possession.

It was first taken to a police gun range in South San Francisco near the airport after it was reported at a Burlingame post office, where it was analyzed by experts. It was then transported out of the facility around 2 p.m.

FBI sources tell ABC7 that it will preserved for evidence. It will then be transferred for analysis at FBI headquarters.

Explosives technicians were on scene earlier Friday at the USPS location on Rollins Road in Burlingame after receiving reports of the suspicious package.

There is no immediate threat to public safety but officials say to avoid the area of Rollins Road.



A source says that the package indeed contained some kind of device.

It's the latest in a string of potentially explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and the media.

With all the new packages intercepted Friday morning, we now count at least more than a dozen that have been sent out around the country, including to Sen. Kamala Harris.

The suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, is a Florida man whose van is plastered with stickers of the president, the American flag and the logo of the Republican National Committee. He was taken into custody on Friday in Florida.

Steyer released the following statement: "We're thankful that everyone we work with at NextGen America and Need to Impeach is safe -- that's always our first priority, and will continue to be our first priority.

We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. Whether it's voter suppression, voter intimidation, attacks on our free press, gerrymandering, or attempted violence -- the trust and norms that are the actual basis for our civil society and political system are being eroded. It's time for the Republican Party to denounce any attacks on the rights and dignity of any American and begin to work on building the broadest and most comprehensive democracy possible for each and every American."

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

