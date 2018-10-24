CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County --Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and Obamas on Wednesday morning.
A potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.
The package was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail Wednesday morning. It was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
Meantime, a suspicious package was also discovered at Former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.
The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
FULL STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.