POLITICS

Suspicious packages sent to homes of Clintons in New York, Obamas in Washington DC

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspicious package was found near the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. ((AP Photo/Seth Wenig))

Eyewitness News
CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County --
Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and Obamas on Wednesday morning.

A potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.

The package was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail Wednesday morning. It was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Meantime, a suspicious package was also discovered at Former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.

The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.

FULL STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamabill clintonhillary clintonsuspicious packageu.s. & worldmichelle obamaNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
Killing of Jamal Khashoggi unlikely to impact Silicon Valley VC funding
Central Valley political ads attack candidates and Bay Area
More Politics
Top Stories
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in SF
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
AccuWeather Forecast: Average today, warm weekend
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
San Francisco businesses facing losses during Van Ness construction project
VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million SF home
Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns
Show More
Local 97-year-old ace pilot getting national Audie Murphy award
No charges for SJPD officers involved in fatal shooting
VIDEO: Drone captures aftermath of high rise building fire in SF
SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare
Funding to Transbay Joint Powers Authority suspended in unanimous vote
More News