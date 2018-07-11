LONDON BREED

Swearing in ceremony held for London Breed

Preparations at San Francisco City Hall are underway as London Breed is expected to be sworn in as the city's mayor, becoming the first female African-American to hold the post. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed made her entrance while the Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu Sport Association Lion Dancers performed in front of city hall before a happy and supportive crowd. She is being sworn in today as the 45th Mayor of San Francisco and the city's first female African American mayor.


The voice of the San Francisco Giants, Renel Brooks-Moon, is serving as Mistress of Ceremonies.

The invocation was delivered by Rabbi Beth Singer and Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown.

Supporters in the crowd say they came here today to watch Breed make history and because they are proud of her.

RELATED: Ed Lee honored with vigil, memorial in San Francisco's Chinatown

A spokesperson says there are 2,400 seats for general admission and 900 reserved seats. The seats are full and there is a crowd of supporters standing on the lawn in the Civic Center Plaza.

Breed's term will be up next November and she says she plans to run again at that time.

After today's ceremony, she is expected to greet well-wishers for a couple of hours inside her new city hall office.

For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.
