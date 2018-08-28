GUNS

Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling

EMBED </>More Videos

The company that wants to publish design plans for 3D-printed guns says it will unveil a "national plan of action." (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By JIM VERTUNO and MARTHA BELLISLE
AUSTIN, Texas --
The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns said Tuesday that he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

Cody Wilson said at a news conference that he started selling the plans Tuesday morning and that he had already received nearly 400 orders. He said he'll sell the plans for as little as a penny to anyone in the U.S. who wants them.

RELATED: Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans

"Anyone who wants to get these files is going to get them," Wilson said, noting he can only sell to U.S. customers. "They can name their own price."

Wilson said that blueprints purchased through his company's website could be downloaded on a thumb drive and shipped to buyers by standard mail, sent by email or sent by some other secure download transfer. Some of his first sales included purchases made with crypto currency, he said.

RELATED: California, 19 other states sue feds to stop 'ghost guns' blueprint release

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the State Department reached with Wilson's Austin-based company, Defense Distributed, after the agency removed the 3D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that are not allowed to be exported. The states argued that online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle blocked Defense Distributed an injunction, said Tuesday that the judge's ruling makes Wilson's latest actions illegal.

Get the latest updates on gun control here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics3D printinggunsu.s. & worldgun lawsgun controlgun violencetechnologyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GUNS
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Calif., 19 other states sue feds to stop 'ghost guns' blueprint release
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
More guns
POLITICS
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Bay Area priest to speak at Sen. John McCain's memorial service
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
More Politics
Top Stories
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site
Show More
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
More News