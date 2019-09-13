debate

Texas lawmaker to Beto O'Rourke: 'My AR is ready for you'

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas state representative is being criticized for tweeting he had an assault weapon ready for Democratic president candidate Beto O'Rourke.

The tweet by Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain came after O'Rourke pledged Thursday during the Democratic debate that "hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47" when asked about a mandatory assault weapons buyback proposal he's endorsed.

RELATED: El Paso shooting: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

Cain tweeted: "My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," O'Rourke's full name.

O'Rourke called the tweet "a death threat" underscoring the danger of such weapons. A Twitter spokesman says Cain's tweet was removed for violating the company's terms of service.

But it escalated an already tense atmosphere in Texas over guns after two mass shootings in August left 29 people dead.

Cain didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate

FACT CHECK: What's true, what's false in the Houston debate
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustondebategun controlbeto o'rourkedemocratsgun lawspolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEBATE
SF Republican Party Chair weighs in on the Democratic debate
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
Democratic debate candidates share their biggest professional setbacks
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
Eddie Money, singer known for 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70
WATCH IN 60: Social media for kids, PG&E's settlement, SF cable cars
2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and unhealthy air peak today
Sorry tourists: Cable car service suspended for 10 days
Show More
Goats eating from potato chip bags
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
With Authority: Yoga Trap Bae
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
Mixed reactions after Democratic debate at SF watch party
More TOP STORIES News