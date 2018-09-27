BRETT KAVANAUGH

The latest updates from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford answer questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford are facing questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged sexual misconduct incidents from more than 30 years ago.

Dion Lim is in Washington, bringing you live updates on Twitter and Facebook.

Here's a look at the latest from the Senate hearing and the demonstrations nearby (all times local):

10:21 a.m.

Dion Lim has a look at women from Holton-Arms School singing and showing support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
___

10:13 a.m.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is opening a hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with an apology to both Kavanaugh and his accuser for the way they've been treated, saying they and their families have received "vile threats."

The Iowa Republican promised a "safe, comfortable and dignified" atmosphere Thursday as his committee hears from both.

Grassley also said it had been a "terrible couple of weeks" for both Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who accuses Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when they were teens.

The committee is expected to hear hours of testimony Thursday. Ford will testify first. Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify later in the day.
___

10:05 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has gaveled into session Thursday's dramatic hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford, in prepared remarks submitted to the committee, alleges that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes when they were teens. Kavanaugh, in his prepared testimony, says he's never done anything "remotely resembling" what Ford describes.

Grassley and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, will deliver opening statements at the start of the hearing. Then Ford will be sworn in as a witness and deliver her opening statement. Kavanaugh will testify later, after her session is over.

The 11 Republican and 10 Democratic members of the panel will have five minutes each to question Ford and Kavanaugh in alternating turns.

Republicans have hired an outside attorney, Phoenix prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, to handle much of their questioning.
___

10:04 a.m.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is now seated and the Senate hearing is underway. Watch here:
__

10:02 a.m.

Dion Lim has a look at the hundreds inside Hart Atrium in Washington just a block from the Senate hearing in support of #IBelieveTheWomen and #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.
__

9:39 a.m.

Dion Lim has a look at demonstrators from both sides - #IStandWithBrett and #StopKavanaugh - ahead of the Senate hearing.

Demonstrators are seen ahead of a Senate hearing in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018.


__

9:36 a.m.

Dion Lim reports Dr. Blasey Ford's team says her husband is not at the hearing today because he's staying with the children. The family is still getting death threats.
__

9:25 a.m.

With a dramatic day of testimony looming, protesters are gathering around the U.S. Capitol building.

Organizers behind the Women's March plan a "direct action" Thursday morning in the Hart Senate Office Building in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who will testify that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her during a drunken high school party.

Elsewhere, a coalition of conservative women's groups is planning an "I stand with Brett" rally near the Russell Senate Office Building.

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing earlier this month was marred by dozens of protesters interrupting the hearing even before Ford's allegation became public.
__

8:43 a.m.

Dion Lim reports members of the #StopKavanaughNow and #WeBelieveChristine movement from all over the country gathered ahead of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

Members of the #StopKavanaughNow and #WeBelieveChristine movement from all over the country gathered in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018 ahead of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.


__

8:34 a.m.

Dion Lim reports there was a massive line to get into the Dirksen building for the hearing, where members of the public waited for hours. Many of them were turned away because space is at such a premium.
___

12:35 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is raising the curtain on what promises to be high drama - a hearing in which senators will listen to a woman accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, then weigh his denial.

At stake is President Donald Trump's second nomination to the high court.

Kavanaugh's confirmation seemed assured until a California college professor, Christine Blasey Ford, accused the appeals court judge of attempting to rape her when they were high school teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied any sexual misconduct then or in college at Yale, though more women alleging sexual misconduct have come forward.

Kavanaugh defended himself this week in a TV interview. The hearing set to begin Thursday morning will be the first time the country sees and hears from Ford.

The Associated Press contributed to this.
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Grab-and-run suspects targeting Apple stores arrested
Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers release details of polygraph test
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
