Thousands march across Bay Area to protest Trump Administration's immigration policy separating families

Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States.

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO
Organizers estimate 30,000 people marched in San Francisco Saturday to protest President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration. The policy led to families being separated at the border.

"It's upsetting children are being separated, we should be more compassionate as a country. That's not what we're about," said Amanda Poole from San Francisco.

RELATED: Families Belong Together demonstrations protesting family separation take place in cities across America

The march ended with a large rally outside San Francisco City Hall.

"It's a great showing but everyone should be out in the street. We're fighting for humanity here," said march organizer Sophia Andary.

Other immigration rights rallies were held in San Jose and Oakland.

PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America



"Look at all these people supporting the message, families belong together," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

This week, a judge ordered officials to reunite separated families within 30 days.

Event organizers included Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF.

For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.

