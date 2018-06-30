SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands of people are marching in San Francisco to keep migrant families together as they seek asylum in the United States.
Drivers stepped out of their cars on Octavia Street to watch the crowd of protesters pass by on Market Street.
Joan Baez and representatives from several organizations, including Mujeres Unidas y Activas, CA Domestic Workers and Causa Justa, are scheduled to speak at the at the San Francisco rally.
Event organizers include Families Belong Together San Francisco, Women's March San Francisco and Indivisible SF.
Another event in Oakland will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park, near Staten and Bellevue avenues. The family-friendly rally will feature children's activities and youth speakers.
More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.
Thousands have marched to SF Civic Center for immigration rights rally. #ABC7now #KeepFamilesTogether pic.twitter.com/44PYa2KxDS— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018
Thousands marching in SF to keep migrant families seeking asylum, together. #ImmigrantChildren pic.twitter.com/LYQFuLFC1E— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018
The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report
Drivers out of their cars on Octavia St., watching huge immigration march pass by on Market St. #abc7now #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/TS4DIrWrPT— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2018