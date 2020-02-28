Politics

Top US Marine pushes for removal of Confederate paraphernalia from all bases

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA -- The top Marine in America signaled to military leaders that he wants Confederate paraphernalia removed from all Marine bases.

Commandant Gen. David Berger sent a memo to senior leadership last week, according to Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield.

The memo included initiatives Berger wanted prioritized for "immediate execution." He also listed a few of these things in a Twitter thread on February 21.



The Twitter thread includes things like revising parental leave for adoptive parents and same-sex couples, finding ways to move more women into combat jobs, and evaluating a one-year paid maternity leave policy. The Confederate paraphernalia removal order was not part of that Twitter thread.

According to CNN, there is no timeline for when the Confederate paraphernalia must be removed. Butterfield said official policy decisions would be officially published to all service members if and when they are enacted.
