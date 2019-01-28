Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to give #SOTU address on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/5C4m0b4gAc — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5106593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Trump announced Friday that he plans to sign a bill opening the government for three weeks.

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.Trump said in a letter to Pelosi on Monday that it is his "great honor" to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, "We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!"The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.