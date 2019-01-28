POLITICS

Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address

Nancy Pelosi has issued a new invitation to President Trump to deliver the State of the Union in the House chamber. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo|Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.

Trump said in a letter to Pelosi on Monday that it is his "great honor" to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, "We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!"

The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.

The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.
President Trump announced Friday that he plans to sign a bill opening the government for three weeks.

