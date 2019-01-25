Trump associate Roger Stone indicted in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has indicted Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, as part of his Russia investigation.ABC News reports that Stone was arrested in Florida and has been charged with witness tampering.Stone has been charged with seven counts: One count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday. He has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.