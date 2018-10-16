STORMY DANIELS

President Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels, calls her 'Horseface'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.

A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."

The judge on Monday said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" protected under the First Amendment.

Trump tweeted: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti called Trump's comments "outrageous."

Trump has a history of derogatory comments about women's appearances.

For more stories related to President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslawsuitcourt casestormy danielsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtwitterWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
STORMY DANIELS
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club show, attorney says
More stormy daniels
POLITICS
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Swastikas and anti-Muslim messages emerge in Fremont political races
More Politics
Top Stories
Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Sears files for Chapter 11, 2 stores closing in Bay Area
Plywood flies through windshield narrowly missing driver
Bay Area residents hit by lottery fever
SoCal man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
Calistoga shaking off effects from precautionary power outage
Florida home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Up to $6K will be 'hidden' across three cities in CA, here's how you can cash in
More News