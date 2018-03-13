PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump blasts Oakland Mayor Schaaf, Gov. Brown while touring border wall prototypes in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon. (KGO)

SAN DIEGO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Pres. Trump addresses military in San Diego

"I think Governor Brown's done a very poor job running California. They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living in sanctuary cities, and then the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up. Many of them were criminals with criminal histories and are very dangerous people. I think the governor is doing a terrible job running a terrible job running the state of California," Trump said during a news conference.

RELATED: Oakland lawmakers pass border wall company boycott

The comments were made as the President visited border wall prototypes in San Diego on his first visit to California as president.

"People are going to start to move pretty soon. If you have don't have this kind of wall, drugs are pouring through in California. Can't do it. So, the governor of California, nice guy, he's a nice guy, I knew him a long time ago, has not done the job. And, the taxes are double and triple what they should be, and everybody who lives in California knows it," he said.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestborder wallsouthern californiamexicolibby schaafjerry brownSan DiegoOaklandSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump inspects border wall designs, speaks to Marines in San Diego
Everything you need to know about Trump's 1st CA visit
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News