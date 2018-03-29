POLITICS

President Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

A special look behind the scenes of the revival of Roseanne - 20 years later! (wabc)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."

RELATED: Roseanne's back! Revival premieres on ABC

Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."

LIST: Era of TV revivals - What's old is new again!

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

"Roseanne" returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC's original "Roseanne."
