Politics

President Trump cheers Harvey Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats

NEW DELHI, India -- President Donald Trump says Harvey Weinstein's conviction for rape and sexual assault is a "great thing."

Trump calls it a "great victory" for women that "sends a very strong message" for the #MeToo movement against that kind of behavior toward women.

Trump himself stands accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen women when he was a private citizen. Trump has denied the allegations.

Speaking at a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday at the end of a two-day trip to India, Trump said he's not a "fan" of Weinstein.

The president added Democrats are the ones who liked the now-disgraced movie producer, saying it's because Weinstein contributed to their political campaigns.

"The people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him," he said.

A New York jury convicted the former Hollywood mogul on Monday of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Weinstein had denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharvey weinsteinpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Suspect surrenders in deadly Castro Valley hit-and-run
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
WATCH IN 60: Deadly hit-and-run, people rammed by car in SF
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
More TOP STORIES News