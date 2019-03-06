Pres. Trump defends 'Tim Apple' comment, says he was saving time

Trump tweeted Monday: "I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!"
Trump made the comment last week. After the session, Cook altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.
At a dinner for Republican National Committee donors Friday at his Florida club, Trump complained that his "Tim Apple" flub was "fake news," said a person who heard them and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump's remarks. Trump's complaint was first reported by Axios.
