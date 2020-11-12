Interactive map: See where Trump gained and lost votes in California since 2016

As of Nov. 11, Trump currently holds more than a 50% lead in 23 counties -- the same number as 2016. But his percentage of votes increased in 36 counties so far.
MAP: These Bay Area precincts voted for Donald Trump in 2016
President Trump saw large shifts in Imperial County, where his vote percentage jumped nine percentage points, Lassen County, where his percentage rose almost three points, among others. His percentages slightly increased in multiple counties as more ballots were counted, compared to Nov. 5 totals.
Biden passed Hillary Clinton's percentage of votes in all but four counties: Imperial, Los Angeles, Santa Clara (where the percentage is currently equal), and Trinity. However, Los Angeles' percent difference is less than one point, and all of these numbers could change since several counties are still in the process of counting ballots. Los Angeles still needs to count more than 142,000 ballots, according to the last update provided to the state on Nov. 10.
Most counties swung slightly more toward Biden, similar to 2016 with Clinton, but there were some larger shifts.
RELATED: The Bay Area is the bluest part of California
Lake County's split was with a higher margin: 46.9% for Clinton in 2016 and 43.3% for Trump, versus 62.3% for Biden and 35.8% for Trump in this election so far. Inyo County flipped democratic to give Biden close to the majority of votes at 49%, with Trump currently at 48% versus his lead at 52% four years ago.
Biden increased Clinton's voter percentage in the county by 10 points so far. However, the count is close with a 59 vote difference between the two candidates. Inyo last provided an update on unprocessed ballots on Nov. 6, reporting that 370 ballots still need to be counted.
Look at the graphic below to see how each county voted in 2016 versus 2020's totals so far, which are subject to change as more results are reported. The current number of unprocessed ballots in the state, as of the Nov. 10 report, is more than 1.4 million.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the graph in a new window.
Most Californians by far voted for the president-elect -- 64.2% voted for Biden and 33.7% voted for Trump. While Biden surpassed Clinton's percentage in 2016 when she received 61.7% of the vote, Trump also picked up votes in the state, gaining two percentage points compared to 2016 when he received 31.6% of the vote.
About 10 million people in the state voted for Biden and about five million voted for Trump. Both candidates gained votes for their party compared to the last presidential election due to a high turnout, which occurred across the country. People voting less for third party candidates could have impacted both candidate voting totals as well.
Biden's lead in the state isn't expected to change much as the rest of the results trickle in. Currently, about 95% of votes have been reported, according to ABC News and AP.
VIDEO: Watch President-elect Joe Biden's full acceptance speech from Delaware Saturday night
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the US, vowing new direction for divided country
- Watch Kamala Harris' journey to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
- What next for President Donald Trump after 2020 presidential election?
- How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
- Who would replace Sen. Kamala Harris if she becomes vice president?
- Dance parties, celebrations across US as Biden characterized as apparent president-elect
- Joe Biden set to be president: Notable reactions from America, world
- Poll Results: Biden set to be president, how long will it take to unite country?
- Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene in 2020 presidential election results
- How many electoral votes does each state have?
- Here's how presidential transition process works after an election
- Will loser of the 2020 presidential election accept the result and concede?
- CA propositions: Election results for the 2020 ballot measures
- 2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes
- Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
- Map: These Bay Area precincts voted for Donald Trump in 2016
- What is voter suppression?