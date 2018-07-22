PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump issues strong warning to Iranian president on Twitter

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.

RELATED: Iranian student can't attend UC Berkley because of Trump's travel ban

Trump tweeted early Monday about the dangers to Iran of making hostile threats after Rouhani said Sunday "American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars." Trump responded early Monday with a tweet that warned: "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

Trump earlier this year pulled the United States out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpiranwarmiddle eastWashington DCNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say
Michael Cohen hires new lawyer in ongoing New York criminal probe
Special counsel remains interested in Cohen, grand jury witness says
As longtime keeper of Trump's secrets, Cohen could make 'dangerous' witness: Experts
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump chicken to sail on San Francisco Bay again
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump chicken to sail on San Francisco Bay again
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Nunes used political donations to buy $15K Celtics tickets, lavish dinners
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
1 killed in stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland
Brush fire burns 322 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Prayer held for missing Iowa woman with Oakland ties
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
Flowers, notes honor victim of Trader Joe's shooting
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
Six arrested in Oakland after police chase
Show More
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
More News