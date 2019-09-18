WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Trump has tweeted that a Bay Area native will be his next national security advisor.
Robert O'Brien replaces John Bolton, who was fired by tweet last week.
O'Brien is currently the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. He graduated law school from UC Berkeley.
O'Brien grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1984.
Trump names Bay Area native Robert O'Brien as national security adviser
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News