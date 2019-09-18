Politics

Trump names Bay Area native Robert O'Brien as national security adviser

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Trump has tweeted that a Bay Area native will be his next national security advisor.

Robert O'Brien replaces John Bolton, who was fired by tweet last week.

O'Brien is currently the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department. He graduated law school from UC Berkeley.

O'Brien grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1984.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsberkeleysanta rosau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in SF Mission Terrace fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Barack Obama to speak at tech conference in SF today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Iran tells US retaliation looms if targeted for Saudi attack
SF tech firm offers free Teslas, but there's a catch
SF's Van Ness Improvement Project has some calling it 'Van Mess'
Show More
Milpitas to name street after Barack Obama
Santa Clara to work to remove 49ers' power over non-NFL stadium operations
CDC: Please don't kiss chickens
Airbnb offers overnight stay at Downton Abbey filming location
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
More TOP STORIES News