AGRICULTURE

Trump planning emergency aid to farmers affected by tariffs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to provide billions of dollars in emergency aid to farmers who have been hurt by tariffs.

NEW YORK --
Wall Street is flooding into the agricultural sector on reports that the Trump administration is preparing a plan that would send billions in aid to U.S. farmers hurt by tariffs.

RELATED: Trump administration announces tariffs on $50B in China imports

CF Industries Holding and Mosaic Company both traded up more than 3 percent, while Deere & Co. shot up more than 4 percent after news of the aid package was leaked to The Associated Press by two people briefed on the plan. Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland and FMC Corp. also rose.

RELATED: Markets plunge after Trump announces tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

The Agriculture Department is expected to announce details later Tuesday. The plan would attempt to give relief to farmers who have faced retaliation from U.S. trade partners with duties on products like soybeans and pork.

President Donald Trump is in Kansas City Tuesday, the heart of the nation's farm country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldfuture farmers of americaPresident Donald Trumpbailoutfarmingmoneyfoodchinacentral valleyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Humboldt marijuana growers tighten belts for legalization
Farmer harvests green produce through 2 feet of murky floodwater
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Mendota to become a major center for marijuana
More agriculture
POLITICS
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
State expected to release money for Bay Area water projects
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Pompeo in Bay Area for summit with Australian leaders
More Politics
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Gang of women steal $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Stanford
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Shelter-in-place lifted after police activity in San Rafael
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
More News