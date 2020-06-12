President Trump's campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract COVID-19

Politics

TULSA, Okla. -- The Trump campaign is protecting itself from lawsuits in case anyone gets the coronavirus from attending one of the president's rallies.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he will have an indoor rally in Tulsa on June 19, CNN reported.

RELATED: Black Tulsans call Trump Juneteenth rally plan 'a slap in the face'

But anyone who attends must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.

Those who plan to come must first RSVP for the event.

RELATED: Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies halted by coronavirus

When they register, they must also agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge "by attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Thursday the campaign said there will be safety precautions taken at the rally, but they did not give any specifics.
