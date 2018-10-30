NEW YORK --President Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order that would terminate birthright citizenship.
This means babies of non-citizens born in the United States would no longer be granted citizenship.
Right now, the 14th amendment gives citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the U.S.
The president says he would not need to amend the constitution, just issue an executive order making the controversial change.
He made the comments during an interview for "Axios on HBO."
