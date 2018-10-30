PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens

This means babies of non-citizens born in the United States would no longer be granted citizenship.

NEW YORK --
President Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order that would terminate birthright citizenship.

Right now, the 14th amendment gives citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the U.S.

RELATED: Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' US border

The president says he would not need to amend the constitution, just issue an executive order making the controversial change.

He made the comments during an interview for "Axios on HBO."

