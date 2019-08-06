Trump, Republican party sue over California tax return law

There’s an easy fix Mr. President -- release your tax returns as you promised during the campaign and follow the precedent of every president since 1973. https://t.co/XodBK9ScqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 6, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Trump campaign and Republican Party have sued California over a new law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.Two lawsuits filed Tuesday argue the law is unconstitutional. The suits argue the law violates the U.S. Constitution by creating an additional requirement to run for president. They say the law disenfranchises voters by denying them an opportunity to vote for their chosen candidate.The suits call the law a "naked political attack" against Trump.The law signed last week by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is aimed at trying to pry loose Trump's tax returns, which he has refused to release, saying they are under audit. The law requires any candidate for president or governor to release five years of recent returns to appear on the state primary ballot.