Politics

President Trump reschedules Tulsa campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won't conflict with the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump had scheduled the rally - his first since early March - for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that day and that place, a city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack.



Trump tweeted late Friday, "Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday."





He said he is moving the rally to June 20 "to honor their requests."

Trump's signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomawashington d.c.2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprallyjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds demand end to police brutality on SJ mayor's doorstep
Stephen Carrillo's attorney says he has a traumatic brain injury
Activists dance in protest of man handcuffed by Alameda police
California to allow nail salons to reopen starting next week
SF settles lawsuit over Tenderloin encampments
SF restaurants now open for outdoor dining
South Bay shopping mall prepares to reopen Monday
Show More
Stores, car dealerships begin to reopen in Marin Co.
Cal running back Marcel Dancy is a community super star
Peninsula restaurant gives seniors a special treat
Angry turkey forces Oakland rose garden closure
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
More TOP STORIES News