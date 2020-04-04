Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN | LIVE BRIEFING SOON

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

The White House says Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled, as were college spring sports such as baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

The White House says the commissioners thanked Trump for his "national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry." He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
1,000 ventilators from China to arrive at JFK Airport
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses state response to pandemic
What Really Matters: There is enough toilet paper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses state response to pandemic
SF businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place
Santa Clara County says homeless with COVID-19 have temporary shelter
Man, 4-year-old injured in Vallejo shooting, police say
Coronavirus: SF death toll increases to 8, health department reports
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
SF police begin enforcing social distancing
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus Relief: Peninsula landlord waiving 2 months of rent for small businesses
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
East Bay company to have hand-held COVID-19 testing devices ready by next month
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
More TOP STORIES News