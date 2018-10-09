PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump says UN ambassador Nikki Haley to leave at end of year

U.S.. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at The Heritage Foundation about the U.S. withdrawal from the U.N. Human Rights Council, in Washington, July 18, 2018. (Cliff Owen/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump said Tuesday U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is leaving the administration "at the end of the year."

Trump spoke as he and Haley met in the Oval Office, shortly after word came of her plans to resign.

RELATED: Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings

He called Haley a "very special" person, adding that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off. Trump said that together, they had "solved a lot of problems."

It's the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the November midterm election.

No reason for the resignation was immediately provided.

Haley, 46, was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Last month Haley wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post discussing her policy disagreements but also her pride in working for Trump. It came in response to an anonymous essay in The New York Times by a senior administration official that alleged there to be a secret "resistance" effort from the right in Trump's administration and that there were internal discussions of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."

As governor, she developed a national reputation as a racial conciliator who led the charge to bring down the Confederate flag at the Statehouse and guided South Carolina through one of its darkest moments, the massacre at a black church.

See more stories, photos, and videos on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpunited nationsthe white houseu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Kavanaugh promises to be 'team player' on court
How Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation will affect the Supreme Court
GOP senator: Secret FBI report shows no Kavanaugh misconduct
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
California gubernatorial candidates hold debate in San Francisco
Kavanaugh promises to be 'team player' on court
How Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation will affect the Supreme Court
More Politics
Top Stories
Stolen San Jose PD patrol car found in Hayward after chase
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 2 storm
Nikki Haley and other notable Trump resignations, firings
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling sea breeze is here
DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Dog dies, 4 people displaced after house fire in San Jose
FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting
Show More
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Disparity of progress apparent as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fires
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
East Bay limousine company losing business after deadly NY crash
More News