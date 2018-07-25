PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs' on non-automobile goods

President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump says the United States and the European Union have agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automobile goods.

Trump also says the EU has also agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Trump says the EU will become a "massive buyer" of LNG to help diversify their energy supply.

The president announced the agreements at the White House on Wednesday following meetings with European officials prompted by Trump's trade dispute with the EU.

He declared it a "very big day for free and fair trade."

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on President Donald Trump
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
More Politics
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diaglo Range
Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in
Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso recalled over botulism concerns
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch the dangerous stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Show More
Sonoma Co. school district officials discuss law that prohibits medicinal cannabis on campus
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations
More News