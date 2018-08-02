POLITICS

Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration is proposing to roll back Obama-era mileage standards that were designed to make cars more fuel efficient and reduce pollution.

The administration also filed notice Thursday that it wants to revoke the authority of California and other states to set their own, stricter mileage standards - independent of federal ones.

The proposal would freeze an effort by the Obama administration intended to promote auto fuel efficiency and curb tailpipe emissions of climate-changing pollutants. Those rules were to take effect after 2020.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that relaxing mileage standards in the years ahead would give "the American people greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment."

RELATED: Auto show focuses on fuel efficiency

The EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the administration supports freezing the mileage standards after 2020, but would seek public comment now on that proposal and a range of others, including leaving the tighter, Obama administration fuel standards in place.

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, called the proposed rule "a massive pileup of bad ideas" that would increase pollution and raise fuel costs for consumers.

He said in a statement that the organization would challenge the administration's action "in the court of public opinion and the court of law."

California and 16 other states sued in the administration over the fuel efficiency standards in May, anticipating the new regulation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgas pricesbarack obamadonald trumpu.s. & worldelectric vehiclesenvironmental protection agency
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex fires grow to more than 110,000 acres
Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War arrive in Hawaii
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Clear Lake evacuees waiting for OK to return home
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
Senate fails to approve additional election security spending despite growing threat
Show More
BEFORE AND AFTER: Redding neighborhood destroyed by Carr Fire
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old South Bay girl
Some Carr Fire evacuees return home
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs $11B city budget
Vehicle maintenance could help prevent local fires
More News