President Donald Trump

Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president

President Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump will visit the Bay Area for the first time in his presidency.

As a security precaution, the Trump campaign has not publicly announced exactly where the event will take place. However, ABC News sources say all signs point to Silicon Valley.

RELATED: Critics, supporters prepare for President Trump's Bay Area campaign stop

Protesters are gearing up for the president's visit; "Chicken Trump" and "Baby Trump" balloons will be on display as Air Force One touches down at Moffett Field at 11:10 a.m.

The Backbone Campaign behind "Baby Trump" collected $2,500 to fund the balloon's flight from San Francisco. The group "Vigil 4 Democracy" will start at Lincoln Park in Los Altos. They plan to deploy protestors out to the President's fund-raising event wherever it is. The FAA issued a flight restriction on their balloon.

RELATED: HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco

"This is a central location," Vara Ramakarishnan with Vigil for Democracy said about Lincoln Park. "It'll be a quick 10-minute drive to go there and protest where Trump is raising a lot of money."

"Our expectation is we will deploy Baby Trump in San Francisco itself to counter the words of Ben Carson," Alan Marling with Resistance SF and the Backbone Campaign told ABC7 News.

During Trump's last visit in June 2016, some of his supporters were attacked by demonstrators at a rally in San Jose. Months before, in April, then-Candidate Trump stopped his motorcade on Highway 101 and then jumped over a median to access the Hyatt hotel in Burlingame.

"Some people on the left have proven that they are not willing to let people gather peacefully, and hear the candidate of their choice," Santa Clara Co. Republic Party spokesperson, Shane Patrick Connelly said. "That they will attack them physically, and we don't want to see a repeat of that."

The president is expected to be in the Bay Area for three hours, possibly stopping in San Francisco, before heading to Southern California.

See more stories and videos on President Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscorepublicansben carsonhomelesslondon breedu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Critics, supporters prepare for President Trump's Bay Area campaign stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek has cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight, tomorrow
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E.coli risk
Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
Critics, supporters prepare for President Trump's Bay Area campaign stop
Show More
Star witness has plea deal revoked in Keith Green murder trial, district attorney says
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
South Hayward BART station experiencing major delays after nearby fire, downed power line
Concord now allows you to text 911 dispatchers
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
More TOP STORIES News