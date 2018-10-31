POLITICS

Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15,000 troops could be sent to US-Mexican border

EMBED </>More Videos

Troops head to the U.S. border as migrant caravan makes its way to the U.S.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could go as high as 15,000.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that "we'll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border."

He says the move would be aimed at preventing the entry of a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.

RELATED:Migrant caravan: Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' US border
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of Central American migrants resumed an arduous trek toward the U.S. border Monday, with many bristling at suggestions there could be terrorists among them and saying the caravan is being used for political ends by U.S. President Donald Trump.


Trump says that the U.S. was "going to be prepared" and that the migrants are "not coming into our country."

Currently there are 2,100 National Guard helping at the border. The Pentagon says an additional 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticsborder patrolborder crisisborder wallPresident Donald TrumpimmigrationMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SoCal city council candidate caught dropping off mom to panhandle
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Salesforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in SF
Trump takes aim at birthright citizenship concept with proposed executive order
More Politics
Top Stories
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Halloween candy bracket challenge
City of Hayward stepping in to repair water main break at senior mobile home park
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
SoCal city council candidate caught dropping off mom to panhandle
5 vehicle crash involving motorcycle cleared from NB I-880
Show More
Scientists come across 'ghostly' octopus during deep sea dive in Monterey
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Illinois boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
Salesforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Mother nature giving treats for Halloween
More News