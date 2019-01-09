GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'

(AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
Top Democrats say President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders as talks to end the partial government shutdown remain at an impasse.

RELATED: Trump calls border security a 'humanitarian crisis' in address to nation

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Wednesday's White House meeting whether she would agree to fund his wall.

When she said "no," Schumer says, Trump got up and said, "Then we have nothing to discuss." Schumer says, "And he just walked out."

Schumer is calling Trump's actions "really, really unfortunate."

FACT CHECK: Trump oversold wall as a solution to drugs

Trump is also weighing in on the meeting by tweet, calling it "a total waste of time."

He tweets that once Pelosi rejected his long-stalled border wall, he "said bye-bye, nothing else works!"

