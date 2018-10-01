BRETT KAVANAUGH

Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations

Christine Blasey Ford has not been contacted by the FBI since President Trump ordered the agency to take another look at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's background, according to a member of Ford's legal team. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):

12:22 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he wants a "comprehensive" FBI investigation of the sexual assault accusations against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking at a White House Rose Garden event Monday, Trump told reporters that he continues to support Kavanaugh. But he also wants the FBI to investigate the charges from Christine Blasey Ford and as many as two other accusers.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied the allegations, but the Senate directed the FBI to investigate them for up to a week..

Trump said he wants the FBI probe "to be comprehensive." He also denied reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the probe, saying, "my White House is doing whatever the senators want."

He said the one thing he wants is speed, because drawing it out is "unfair" to Kavanaugh's family.

RELATED: Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Kavanaugh investigation, ABC News source says

__

10:20 a.m.

The president's eldest son is saying the fallout from the sexual misconduct claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh has him more worried about his sons than his daughters.

Donald Trump Jr. has five children and suggested he feared "my sons" would be most negatively impacted by similar he-said, she-said allegations. Trump Jr. tells DailyMail TV that he found the situation "scary" and that lives could be ruined by false claims. He spoke during an interview set to air Monday.

The president's eldest son has been a strong defender of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

One of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testified before Congress last week.

The FBI is engaging in a weeklong probe into the claims against Kavanaugh.

RELATED: Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said

____

8:50 a.m.

The sex crimes prosecutor who questioned a California women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is explaining why she would not bring criminal charges against the Supreme Court nominee.

Rachel Mitchell writes in a new memo sent to Senate Republicans that she does not believe a "reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee."

Mitchell is a Phoenix-based sex crimes prosecutor Republicans hired to question Christine Blasey Ford about her claims against Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. Mitchell argues that that there are inconsistencies in Ford's narrative and says no one has corroborated her account.

The hearing - which featured testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh - was not a criminal proceeding, but part of the confirmation process for Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

WATCH: Best moments, videos from Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

__

1:50 a.m.

A Yale University classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is disputing Kavanaugh's characterization of his drinking while in college.

Charles "Chad" Ludington says in a statement issued Sunday that Kavanaugh was "a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker." He also says Kavanaugh was often belligerent and aggressive when drunk.

The FBI has begun investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by an intoxicated Kavanaugh in high school and college, allegations the appeals court judge flatly denies.

One of the three women accusing Kavanaugh, Deborah Ramirez, spoke to FBI agents on Sunday. According to a person familiar with the matter, she detailed her allegation that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh.
