Politics

Trump on Mt Rushmore? President's White House aides asked South Dakota governor if his face could be added to monument, NYT reports

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore, according to a report.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July Fourth.

RELATED: Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis biker rally expected to draw 250K amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is drawing a massive crowd as coronavirus cases increase in nine states and Puerto Rico.



Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, and the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssouth dakotadonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Mateo police still looking for suspect in sexual assault
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
San Quentin State Prison sergeant dies of COVID-19
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
CA teachers union warns reopening campuses now would be 'reckless'
Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Show More
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano charges Houston Astros dugout, sparks brawl
CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
SF restaurateur reinvents business to fulfill community needs
Teen killed, off-duty cop 'struggling for her life' after DC shooting
More TOP STORIES News