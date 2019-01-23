PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall': President Trump unveils new slogan for border wall

President Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" may soon be a thing of the past. The president is now focusing a new rhyming slogan for building a wall along the southern border. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" may soon be a thing of the past.

The president is now focusing a new rhyming slogan for building a wall along the southern border: "Build a wall and crime will fall!"

President Trump debuted the new phrase for the Republican Party on Wednesday. He tweeted it twice, along with a message.

"BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!"
It didn't take long for Twitter users to come up with their own rhymes.

One person wrote, "DUMP TRUMP AND END THE SLUMP !!"

While another tweeted, "If it's under construction now then why is the government shutdown?"

Congress has not approved funding to construct a new wall during the Trump administration.

The dispute over wall funding has caused the partial government shutdown that has lasted more than a month now.

Over the weekend, President Trump offered Democrats a deal: temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion in border security funding. Democrats turned Trump down and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill a "non-starter."
