Twitter locks Trump account after removing tweets about DC protesters

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, in a video message posted to social media, told supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power to "go home" but kept up false election attacks and called backers "very special."

Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."
After initially blocking any retweets, replies, likes or quote tweets, Twitter went on to remove the video altogether and locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said his account could be "permanently suspend" if there were other violations.



The same video was posted to Facebook but was later removed by the company.

"The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace," a spokesperson said. "We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules."

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," VP of Integrity Guy Rosen said. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

YouTube also removed the video.

"We removed a video posted this afternoon to Donald Trump's channel that violated our policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election," Farshad Shadloo, Head of Policy Communications, said.

Joe Biden calls on Capitol mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency
President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."



The video was posted after President-elect Joe Biden called the violent protests "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."
A woman was reportedly shot inside the Capitol amid the melee.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress's formal approval of Biden's win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Other Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence.
