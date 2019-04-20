SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jessica Yellin, former Chief White House Correspondent for CNN, sits in studio with ABC7's Jessica Castro and Alexis Smith to discuss the Mueller Report and what may come next.
RELATED: Mueller Report Release: Redacted version made public
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Veteran journalist Jessica Yellin dissects the Mueller Report on ABC7's Midday Live
ROBERT MUELLER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More