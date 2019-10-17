Politics

US Representative Elijah Cummings, House Committee Chair, dies at 68

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

A sharecropper's son, Cummings became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his district that encompassed a large portion of Baltimore.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings led multiple investigations into Trump's governmental dealings. The investigations angered the president, who criticized the congressman's district in 2019 as a "rodent-infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

Cummings responded that government officials must stop making "hateful, incendiary comments" that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinstagram storiesu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Early warning system to alert Californians before an earthquake is felt
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
ABC's 'Holey Moley' casting for Season 2
Show More
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Fire investigators serve search warrant at NuStar following fire
UCSF's pilot program pairs cancer survivor with horses
'89 Loma Prieta Quake: Cypress collapse survivor Buck Helms remembered
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News