VIDEO: Brett Kavanaugh testimony at Senate hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave a defiant opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee to clear his name of allegations of sexual assault, saying the allegations have left his family and his name "totally and permanently destroyed." (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is giving a defiant opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee to clear his name of allegations of sexual assault.


Kavanaugh told senators on Thursday the allegations have left his family and his name "totally and permanently destroyed."


The appellate court judge sounded angry, his voice rising. He says, "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace."

