GEORGE H.W. BUSH

VIDEO: George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy at father's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

George W. Bush appeared to sneak candy to Michelle Obama at the state funeral for his father, Pres. George HW Bush (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON --
In a sweet show of friendship, George W. Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama a piece of candy at the state funeral for his father, George H.W. Bush.

The former president was greeting his predecessors and successors before the service began when he can be seen passing something to the former first lady, and she smiles and laughs in response.

This is the second time Mr. Bush has slipped Mrs. Obama a treat. He was seen passing one to her at the funeral service for John McCain earlier this year.

PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushmichelle obamafuneralmemorialu.s. & world
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
World leaders attend national George HW Bush funeral
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
World leaders attend national George HW Bush funeral
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Legacy of President George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
WATCH TODAY: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
Camp Fire evacuations to be lifted for Paradise residents
San Jose City Council unanimously approves Google land plan
Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa
1 dead after shooting, car crash in Fremont
Late SF Mayor among CA Hall of Fame inductees
More News