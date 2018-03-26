VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands of people participated in the March For Our Lives rallies in the Bay Area Saturday.
It was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.
Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations.
