MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events

VIDEO: Images from Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events (1 of 2)

VIDEO: Images from the Bay Area 'March for our Lives' events

Thousands of people participated in the March For Our Lives rallies in the Bay Area Saturday. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of people participated in the March For Our Lives rallies in the Bay Area Saturday.

It was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs: Demonstrators' calls for action
