VIDEO: Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh nomination amid debate

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. But it wasn't without some drama.Senator Jeff Flake, the deciding vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to a full floor vote, but said the vote should be delayed for up to a week to allow time for the investigation of Christine Blasey Ford's claims.Watch the video player above for a look at what happened.