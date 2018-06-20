IMMIGRATION

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled by protesters while eating at Mexican restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant, and it was all caught on camera. (Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America/Facebook)

WASHINGTON --
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled at a Mexican restaurant, and it was all caught on camera.

AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility
EMBED More News Videos

ProPublica's audio of migrant children wailing for their parents was released amid backlash for the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.



Nielsen was having dinner Tuesday evening when members of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America approached her and chanted against the White House's "zero-tolerance" policies.

"Shame, shame, shame...if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace," they chanted.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
EMBED More News Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the Trump administration's ''zero tolerance'' immigration policy that has led to children and parents being separated.



After the incident - Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Houlton tweeted:

"Secretary Nielson encourages all - including this group - who want to see an immigration system that works, contributes to our economy, protects our security, and reflects our values reach out to members and seek their support to close immigration loopholes that made our system a mess."


Meantime, outraged Democrats, and some Republicans, are calling for an end to the administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

Full coverage on immigration and immigration reform here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsocial mediaprotestimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumpmexicanrestaurantWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AUDIO: Migrant children separated from parents wail
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
All 5 first ladies speak out against family-separation immigration policy
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News