TIJUANA, Mexico (KGO) --New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border.
You can see border patrol throwing tear gas canisters over the fence.
Some people have the courage to pick them up and hurl them back.
RELATED: Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
You can see the smoke rising and hear the booms and sirens going off while this confrontation is taking place.
Mexico says it is going to deport about 500 migrants following this violent showdown.
President Trump has threatened a complete shutdown of the border.
For more stories on immigration, go here.