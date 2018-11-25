EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4762314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness Polo Murillo says he captured this video while driving from San Diego, Calif. into Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Murillo says he saw and heard the tear gas canisters and then saw people running from the border.

Several hundred Central American migrants on Sunday pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing between Tijuana and California.

New video shows the dramatic clash that took place Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border.You can see border patrol throwing tear gas canisters over the fence.Some people have the courage to pick them up and hurl them back.You can see the smoke rising and hear the booms and sirens going off while this confrontation is taking place.Mexico says it is going to deport about 500 migrants following this violent showdown.President Trump has threatened a complete shutdown of the border.