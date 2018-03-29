POLITICS

VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

RELATED: NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

Tom Steyer talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about the youth vote, his "impeach Trump" campaign and his own political future.

VIDEO: Full Tom Steyer interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze
Tom Steyer talked to ABC7 News about Pres. Trump and youth voter registration.

