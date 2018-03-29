VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3280100" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tom Steyer talked to ABC7 News about Pres. Trump and youth voter registration.

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.Tom Steyer talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about the youth vote, his "impeach Trump" campaign and his own political future.