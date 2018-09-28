BRETT KAVANAUGH

VIDEO: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump says he'll leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But Trump is expressing optimism, saying: "I'm sure it will all be very good." (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
After the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, President Donald Trump weighed in.

VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator amid Kavanaugh vote: 'Don't look away from me'

Trump told reporters Friday during a meeting with the President of Chile that he'll leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee.

The president expressed optimism, saying: "I'm sure it will all be very good."

He went on to say that undecided Republican senators "have to do what they think is right" and "be comfortable with themselves" on the Kavanaugh vote.

Full coverage on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination here.

VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

STORIES FROM HEARING:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpbrett kavanaughsenatesupreme courtu.s. supreme courtWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh's friend says he'll cooperate with investigation
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Committee sends Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh's friend says he'll cooperate with investigation
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
More Politics
Top Stories
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh's friend says he'll cooperate with investigation
VIDEO: Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh nomination amid debate
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Kavanaugh nomination live updates: Committee asks for FBI background probe
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: 3 arrested after string of copper thefts in Campbell
Gunmen pull 3-year-old girl away from dad, shoot him in leg
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
More News