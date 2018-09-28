VIDEO: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate

VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

After the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, President Donald Trump weighed in.Trump told reporters Friday during a meeting with the President of Chile that he'll leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee.The president expressed optimism, saying: "I'm sure it will all be very good."He went on to say that undecided Republican senators "have to do what they think is right" and "be comfortable with themselves" on the Kavanaugh vote.