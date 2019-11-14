VP Mike Pence greeted by protesters during NASA Ames Research Center visit

vice president mike pence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President Mike Pence's visit to NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View prompted a small protest outside on Thursday.

Pence is visiting two key facilities at NASA Ames that are doing important work for the Artemis mission to land a woman, for the first time, along with a man, on the moon in 2024.

About 25-30 people from groups like Raging Grannies, Refuse Fascism and other non-affiliated groups protested.



Roxy Chaney from San Francisco says she doesn't want people at home to feel that they are alone if they are just as frustrated with the current presidency. "With women's rights, their civil rights, is that something we can expect going into the future? As we look at the space race as we look at putting the first American woman on the moon, can we really expect to do that if we look at women the way we do right here on planet earth," Chaney said. She held a sign that said, "How can we put a woman on the moon if our VP can't be alone with one in a room?"

Raiko Redmonde from Berkeley wore a foil blanket and drove an hour and a half to protest. "I'm wearing this foil blanket symbolizing people in the cages which Pence said he visited one of the detention facilities which he called very, very clean. This is all part of the Trump Pence fascist program," Redmonde said.

Protesters blocked part of the intersection at Moffett Boulevard but once police asked them to move they did so peacefully.


One facility that Pence is visiting Thursday is the Arc Jet facility, which claims to be the nation's most advanced testing facility to test thermal protection systems to allow safe re-entry to earth of astronauts sent into space.

The facility tests all kinds of protective materials to absorb the heat generated by the friction of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. It played a vital role in diagnosing problems with heat shield tiles on earlier manned missions.

The vice president will also visit the Vertical Motion Simulator, the world's largest flight simulator, that allows astronauts to learn how to navigate a spacecraft in space. The facility is housed in a 10-story building. It allows astronauts to replicate takeoff, cruising and landing.



As part of the vice president's visit, the Arc Jet team will present him with a specially fabricated coin, similar to a challenge coin. It is made from copper and tungsten. It was fabricated from a scrap electrode that was tested in the Arc Jet to test the Artemis heat shield.

