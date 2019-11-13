vice president mike pence

Vice President Mike Pence visits Bay Area to tour NASA's research center in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive in the Bay Area on Wednesday after making fundraising appearances in Orange County and Monterey County.

Before landing at Moffet Field, Pence will deliver remarks at a Trump victory dinner in Carmel Valley.

Pence's Bay Area trip includes a tour and speech at NASA's Ames Research Center.

He will return to Washington D.C. after speaking to the NASA employees in Mountain View.

