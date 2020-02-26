2020 presidential election

Elizabeth Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is slamming rival Mike Bloomberg over a news report that he told a female employee to "kill it" when she became pregnant. The former New York City mayor denies it.

Invoking her own personal story of discrimination on the job after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to release all former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed while working at his media company. The two Democratic presidential hopefuls are tangling on Tuesday night at a pivotal debate in South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.

Bloomberg is denying that he made the incendiary remark to a former female employee: "Never said it, period."

He is also apologizing for off-color remarks he is reported to have made to female employees, but he has declined to address Warren's call that he issue a more blanket release from nondisclosure agreements than the three women he has recently released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdebateelizabeth warrendemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sanders to Putin: You're not going to interfere in any more elections
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bloomberg nearly says he 'bought' House freshmen during debate
AP Fact Check: South Carolina Democratic debate
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
When is Steph Curry coming back? Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return
Show More
Oakland PD personnel want answers after firing of chief
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
More TOP STORIES News